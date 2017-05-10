Upset with Bhagwant Mann’s appointment as the new chief of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit, former convenor Gurpreet Singh Waraich resigned from primary membership of the party on Wednesday. “I am upset with the way I was removed...I’m resigning from the primary membership with a heavy heart,” said Waraich, who is popularly known as comedian Ghuggi.

Waraich claimed the entire process of electing the new Punjab AAP chief was “fake and unfair”. He accused the party of adopting a “pick and choose policy” and said inviting AAP members for the election was only a sham. “...For Punjab and Punjabiyat, whatever needs to be done, I will do that, but this party has deviated from its principles,” he said. “It has become difficult for me to continue with this party.”

He further said that former Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira or Dharamvira Gandhi were better candidates for the post, reported Hindustan Times. Waraich also questioned the urgency behind Mann’s appointment on Monday, the day the Sangrur MP was made the party chief.

Waraich was made the AAP’s Punjab convenor in September last year. He had replaced Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who had been sacked on charges of accepting a bribe from a party volunteer.

The development comes while the party has yet to recover from the drubbing it faced in the Delhi civic body elections, which was followed by ugly infighting. Waraich also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not approve of his resentment. “Kejriwal did not like my resentment against him when I had asked him to thank NRIs for their support,” he told The Times of India.