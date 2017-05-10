The International Cricket Council on Wednesday confirmed that Shashank Manohar will continue as the chairman of the governing body of world cricket till June 2018. ICC said he will continue to function as its independent chairman till his tenure ends in June 2018.

Manohar was persuaded to continue after “overwhelming support” from a group of full members in the board, who wanted him to work on the reforms he had introduced since he took over, reported ESPN-Cricinfo.

In March, the 59-year-old had stepped down from his post as ICC chairman citing “personal reasons”. However, he deferred his resignation nine days later following a board resolution asking him to remain in the post till the ICC’s annual conference in June.