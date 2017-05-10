A team of scientists at the University of California, led by a researcher of Indian origin, has developed an artificial bone tissue that could be instrumental in making bone marrow transplant procedures safer. In a study published in journal PNAS, the team led by Shyni Varghese developed tissues with functional bone marrow that can be filled with donor cells.

Using mice as subjects for the experiment, the team’s artificial tissue cells survived for at least six months. “We have made an accessory bone that can separately accommodate donor cells. This way, we can keep the host cells and bypass irradiation,” Varghese said, according to PTI.

These transplants are required to treat patients with bone marrow disease.