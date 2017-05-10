A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan to review international court’s authority to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution: Islamabad had earlier accused New Delhi of resorting to diversionary tactics with its appeal to the ICJ. ‘Normal monsoon’ with 100% rainfall in India this year, says Met Department: The forecast is based on the declining likelihood of the El Nino phenomenon affecting the country’s weather patterns, officials said. Suspected militants abduct, kill lieutenant-rank Army officer in Kashmir’s Shopian: Ummer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed. Twenty-four rioters arrested after caste violence in Saharanpur, two policemen transferred: The district magistrate has convened a meeting between local Dalit and Thakur leaders to restore peace in the region. Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs after Met Department predicts ‘normal’ monsoon: The BSE index closed 315 points up at 30,248, while the NSE bourse ended 90.45 higher to settle at 9,407 for the first time. Shashank Manohar to continue as chairman of International Cricket Council till June 2018: Members of the board persuaded the 59-year-old to continue his work on the reforms he had introduced. Apple becomes first US company to cross $800-billion mark in market value: Investors helped the company’s stock rise by 1%. Turkey warns the US of ‘consequences’ after its decision to arm Kurdish forces in Syria: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Washington would have to choose between their strategic ties and a militant outfit if it did not revoke the order. Digvijaya Singh claims ‘sources’ told him about Telangana Police creating fake Islamic State website: The Congress leader said officials in the Home Ministry and the police department had apprised him about the alleged plot to trap Muslim youth. Brazilian death metal bands detained at Dhaka airport, their concert cancelled: Several online platforms have claimed that Krisiun and NervoChaos were not allowed to perform because of their allegedly blasphemous content.