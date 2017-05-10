The big news: Pakistan to review ICJ’s authority in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, and nine top stories
Other headlines: The Met Department predicted 100% rainfall this monsoon, and the Army said it will punish the killers of soldier Ummer Fayaz.
- Pakistan to review international court’s authority to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution: Islamabad had earlier accused New Delhi of resorting to diversionary tactics with its appeal to the ICJ.
- ‘Normal monsoon’ with 100% rainfall in India this year, says Met Department: The forecast is based on the declining likelihood of the El Nino phenomenon affecting the country’s weather patterns, officials said.
- Suspected militants abduct, kill lieutenant-rank Army officer in Kashmir’s Shopian: Ummer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed.
- Twenty-four rioters arrested after caste violence in Saharanpur, two policemen transferred: The district magistrate has convened a meeting between local Dalit and Thakur leaders to restore peace in the region.
- Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs after Met Department predicts ‘normal’ monsoon: The BSE index closed 315 points up at 30,248, while the NSE bourse ended 90.45 higher to settle at 9,407 for the first time.
- Shashank Manohar to continue as chairman of International Cricket Council till June 2018: Members of the board persuaded the 59-year-old to continue his work on the reforms he had introduced.
- Apple becomes first US company to cross $800-billion mark in market value: Investors helped the company’s stock rise by 1%.
- Turkey warns the US of ‘consequences’ after its decision to arm Kurdish forces in Syria: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Washington would have to choose between their strategic ties and a militant outfit if it did not revoke the order.
- Digvijaya Singh claims ‘sources’ told him about Telangana Police creating fake Islamic State website: The Congress leader said officials in the Home Ministry and the police department had apprised him about the alleged plot to trap Muslim youth.
- Brazilian death metal bands detained at Dhaka airport, their concert cancelled: Several online platforms have claimed that Krisiun and NervoChaos were not allowed to perform because of their allegedly blasphemous content.