At least 23 people died and another 27 injured after a wall at a wedding venue in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district collapsed on Wednesday. There were four children among those killed. A storm in the area caused part of the building to crumble, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Alok Vashishtha told PTI that people had taken shelter from the rain under a shed when one of its walls, which was around 90 feet long and 13 feet high, gave way. All those standing there were trapped.

Most of the injured were taken to local hospitals, though one was sent to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was apprised of the incident.