The big news: Supreme Court bench to hear triple talaq pleas today, and 9 other top stories
- Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas against triple talaq, nikah halala from today: The constitution bench of the apex court comprises five judges belonging to five religions.
- Pakistan to review international court’s authority to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution: Islamabad had earlier accused New Delhi of resorting to diversionary tactics with its appeal to the ICJ.
- Suspected militants abduct, kill lieutenant-rank Army officer in Kashmir’s Shopian: Ummer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed.
- 23 killed as wall at Rajasthan wedding venue collapses after heavy rain: The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a shed, when part of the structure crumbled, trapping them.
- Investments in Snapdeal and Ola cost SoftBank $1.4 billion in losses in 2016-’17: But the Japanese firm’s operating profit jumped 13% to 1.03 trillion yen.
- Indian IT firms trim their workforce to tide over slow growth trajectories: A forum has appealed to the Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments to take action against Cognizant for allegedly illegally sacking staff.
- ‘Normal monsoon’ with 100% rainfall in India this year, says Met Department: The forecast is based on the declining likelihood of the El Nino phenomenon affecting the country’s weather patterns, officials said.
- Twenty-four rioters arrested after caste violence in Saharanpur, two policemen transferred: The district magistrate has convened a meeting between local Dalit and Thakur leaders to restore peace in the region.
- Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs after Met Department predicts ‘normal’ monsoon: The BSE index closed 315 points up at 30,248, while the NSE bourse ended 90.45 higher to settle at 9,407 for the first time.
- Shashank Manohar to continue as chairman of International Cricket Council till June 2018: Members of the board persuaded the 59-year-old to continue his work on the reforms he had introduced.