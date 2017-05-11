A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas against triple talaq, nikah halala from today: The constitution bench of the apex court comprises five judges belonging to five religions. Pakistan to review international court’s authority to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution: Islamabad had earlier accused New Delhi of resorting to diversionary tactics with its appeal to the ICJ. Suspected militants abduct, kill lieutenant-rank Army officer in Kashmir’s Shopian: Ummer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed. 23 killed as wall at Rajasthan wedding venue collapses after heavy rain: The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a shed, when part of the structure crumbled, trapping them. Investments in Snapdeal and Ola cost SoftBank $1.4 billion in losses in 2016-’17: But the Japanese firm’s operating profit jumped 13% to 1.03 trillion yen. Indian IT firms trim their workforce to tide over slow growth trajectories: A forum has appealed to the Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments to take action against Cognizant for allegedly illegally sacking staff. ‘Normal monsoon’ with 100% rainfall in India this year, says Met Department: The forecast is based on the declining likelihood of the El Nino phenomenon affecting the country’s weather patterns, officials said. Twenty-four rioters arrested after caste violence in Saharanpur, two policemen transferred: The district magistrate has convened a meeting between local Dalit and Thakur leaders to restore peace in the region. Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs after Met Department predicts ‘normal’ monsoon: The BSE index closed 315 points up at 30,248, while the NSE bourse ended 90.45 higher to settle at 9,407 for the first time. Shashank Manohar to continue as chairman of International Cricket Council till June 2018: Members of the board persuaded the 59-year-old to continue his work on the reforms he had introduced.