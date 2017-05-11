A 35-year-old woman, Akhtar Bi, was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday morning, a defence spokesperson said. Her husband, 40-year-old Mohammad Hanief, was injured, PTI reported.

“The Pakistani Army fired small arms and automatic weapons from 10:40 on Wednesday night on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Nowshera belt of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesperson said. They also shelled forward posts and civilian areas using 82 mm and 120 mm mortars. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on”.

On May 1, the Indian Army had accused their Pakistani counterparts of mutilating the bodies of two soldiers killed during “unprovoked” exchange of fire near the Line of Control. “Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded [to],” the Army had said in an official statement.