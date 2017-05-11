An man claiming to be a member of the Aam Aadmi Party assaulted ousted leader Kapil Mishra during his hunger strike at his home in New Delhi’s Civil Lines on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ankit Bharadwaj, was arrested and released on bail later.

While Mishra’s aides allege that Bharadwaj said he was an AAP member, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that on the contrary, he was with the Bharatiya Janata Party. “He [Bharadwaj] is part of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha...We do not support violence of any kind,” NDTV quoted AAP leader Sanjay Singh as saying. The Bharatiya Janata Party, has however denied this.

Mishra had been suspended on Monday evening. He is protesting the alleged misuse of public money by the government. He had accused the Kejriwal regime of using public money on foreign trips for party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Durgesh Pathak.

“Last night I was threatened by some unidentified people who said I will be shot. These things will happen in the fight that I have started. I do not need any security,” India Today quoted the former minister as saying. While stressing that his protest was part of Kejriwal’s policy on “standing up for the truth”, Mishra described his demonstration as a “peaceful agitation” until Kejriwal makes the details demanded public.

The government had given Mishra 60 days to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him as a minister.