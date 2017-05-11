A fire engulfed popular sea-facing party venue Kino Cottage in Mumbai’s Versova on Thursday. Officials said five fire engines, four water tankers and four jumbo tankers have been deployed to the site, DNA reported. While no casualties or injuries have been reported, the fire-fighting operation has led to a major traffic jam on the suburb’s Jai Prakash road.

Officials categorised the fire as a Level II, indicating that it is a major blaze. Everyone within the premises has reportedly been evacuated.