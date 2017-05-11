The big news: Police fail to find and arrest Justice CS Karnan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five judges of five religious groups will hear the triple talaq case, and an ‘AAP member’ assaulted Kapil Mishra during his hunger strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Police team fails to find and arrest Justice CS Karnan in contempt of court case: Officials reportedly travelled to Andhra Pradesh based on information that the controversial judge was in Kalahasti.
- Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas against triple talaq, nikah halala from today: The Constitution bench of the apex court comprises five judges belonging to five religions.
- Man claiming to be AAP member attacks Kapil Mishra during his hunger strike against Delhi government: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed Ankit Bharadwaj was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which denied the allegation.
- At least 23 killed as wall at wedding venue collapses in Rajasthan after heavy rain: The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a shed, when part of the structure crumbled, trapping them.
- Vijay Rupani says Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘no martyrs from Gujarat’ remark maligns people from the state: The Samajwadi Party leader had accused the prime minister of politicising the death of soldiers.
- Five of a family blow themselves up in Bangaldesh to prevent police from storming militant hideout: The suspected militants also speared a fireman.
- Fire engulfs Versova party venue Kino Cottage in Mumbai: A major firefighting operation has led to a traffic jam in the suburb.
- Pakistani nationals with a letter from Sartaj Aziz will get medical visas immediately, says Centre: The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed reports that India had stopped issuing the document to people from the neighbouring country.
- China: 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Xinjiang province kills eight: The quake took place at 5.58 am in the southeast part of the Pamir Plateau.
- Cannes’ new rule may block Netflix and other streaming services from entering the festival next year: The organisers have said that from 2018 onwards, all competing movies need to first be run in French theatres.