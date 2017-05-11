A look at the headlines right now:

Police team fails to find and arrest Justice CS Karnan in contempt of court case: Officials reportedly travelled to Andhra Pradesh based on information that the controversial judge was in Kalahasti. Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas against triple talaq, nikah halala from today: The Constitution bench of the apex court comprises five judges belonging to five religions. Man claiming to be AAP member attacks Kapil Mishra during his hunger strike against Delhi government: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed Ankit Bharadwaj was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which denied the allegation. At least 23 killed as wall at wedding venue collapses in Rajasthan after heavy rain: The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a shed, when part of the structure crumbled, trapping them. Vijay Rupani says Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘no martyrs from Gujarat’ remark maligns people from the state: The Samajwadi Party leader had accused the prime minister of politicising the death of soldiers. Five of a family blow themselves up in Bangaldesh to prevent police from storming militant hideout: The suspected militants also speared a fireman. Fire engulfs Versova party venue Kino Cottage in Mumbai: A major firefighting operation has led to a traffic jam in the suburb. Pakistani nationals with a letter from Sartaj Aziz will get medical visas immediately, says Centre: The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed reports that India had stopped issuing the document to people from the neighbouring country. China: 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Xinjiang province kills eight: The quake took place at 5.58 am in the southeast part of the Pamir Plateau. Cannes’ new rule may block Netflix and other streaming services from entering the festival next year: The organisers have said that from 2018 onwards, all competing movies need to first be run in French theatres.