The father of Indian Police Service officer Sanjeev Tyagi was found with a gunshot injury in his head at his house in Ghaziabad on Thursday morning. Ishwar Tyagi, 65, was declared dead at a private hospital and his body has been sent for a postmortem examination to the district hospital.

Police have yet to confirm whether it was a murder or a suicide. They will wait for the postmortem report before reaching a conclusion.

“We have come to know that there were prior cases of altercations within the family,” Manish Mishra, deputy superintendent of police told DNA. “The deceased’s younger son is undergoing treatment for mental disorder. The family members are not speaking much about the incident. One of Ishwar Tyagi’s son is out of contact. His mobile phone is switched off.”

Sanjeev Tyagi belongs to the Uttar Pradesh cadre and he is posted in Lucknow.