The Supreme Court on Thursday began to hear a batch of petitions against the Islamic practice of triple talaq. The vacation bench will determine how and when Muslim personal laws violate the fundamental rights of a citizen guaranteed in the Constitution and what action can be taken in such cases.

The Constitution bench that is hearing the pleas comprises five judges who belong to five different religious groups. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will also help the Supreme Court bench decide on the matter.

The top court has been hearing a number of petitions filed by Muslim women demanding a ban on the patriarchal practice, which they say violates their rights. They have also challenged the practice of nikah halala and polygamy in the top court.

NGO All India Muslim Personal Law Board has been firm on its stand that the judiciary cannot interfere in personal laws, claiming that it would go against their Constitutional right to freedom of religion. The Centre, however, has spoken up against triple talaq a number of times during Supreme Court hearings, maintaining that gender equality was non-negotiable and that personal laws could not deny Muslim women their rights.

Here is a round-up of pieces published on Scroll.in on triple talaq: