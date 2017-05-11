Islamabad on Thursday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner after reports surfaced about the death of a Pakistani civilian in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control, reported PTI. Pakistan has claimed that the shelling was started by the Indian Army, while India has said that Pakistan had began firing on Wednesday night and that a woman was killed on the Indian side of the border. Both countries have held that they fired in retaliation.

“The Director General [SA & SAARC], Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on the night of 10th and 11th May,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. “The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.”

Islamabad has claimed that India had violated the ceasefire agreement in Tandar, Sabzkot, Khuiratta, Baron, Bagsar and Khanjar areas early on Thursday.

Pakistani media reported that one teenager died and three people were injured in overnight shelling carried out by the Indian Army. “A mortar shell pierced through the concrete roof of one house in Sabzkot village at about 2 am, killing one and injuring two others while they were asleep,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kotli Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz told Dawn.

The Indian Defence Ministry has denied the allegations that the Army had started the firing. “The Pakistani Army fired small arms and automatic weapons from 10:40 on Wednesday night on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Nowshera belt of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesperson said. “They also shelled forward posts and civilian areas using 82 mm and 120 mm mortars. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on”.

On May 1, the Indian Army had accused their Pakistani counterparts of mutilating the bodies of two soldiers killed during “unprovoked” exchange of fire near the Line of Control. “Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded [to],” the Army had said in an official statement.