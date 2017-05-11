Former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Thursday said claimed that he and his son Afzal were expelled from the party on Wednesday based on false allegations. “There will be an earthquake if I expose [party chief] Mayawati and BSP’s secrets,” he said at a press conference.

The expelled BSP leader also alleged that Mayawati had demanded Rs 50 crore from him and that he had known he would be “thrown out of the party” one day. He did not mention when or why she had allegedly demanded the money. “The charges were deliberately framed against me and my son. I will expose it all to you,” he said, according to India Today.

The senior politician, who was often described as the Muslim face of the BSP, also accused Mayawati of labelling Muslims as “betrayers” after the BSP’s abysmal loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February-March. “After the elections in UP, Mayawati called me to Delhi and asked me why Muslims did not vote for BSP,” Siddiqui said.

#UPDATE - There will be an earthquake if I expose Mayawati and BSP's secrets: Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Former BSP leader pic.twitter.com/vuHP4iUERa — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 11, 2017

The BSP had expelled the senior MLA and his son for alleged “anti-party” activities. The party’s General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had also claimed that Siddiqui took bribes from people, ran illegal slaughterhouses and owned several undeclared properties.

Mayawati had removed Siddiqui as the head of the Uttar Pradesh unit in April. But he was later made in charge of the party’s affairs in Madhya Pradesh.