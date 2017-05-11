The big news: SC won’t hear pleas on polygamy during triple talaq hearings, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Justice Karnan has appealed against his conviction in a contempt case, and Adityanath may escape prosecution in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court won’t review polygamy, says it will only judge triple talaq’s Constitutional validity: The bench has begun to hear a batch of seven petitions that have challenged the Islamic practices and demanded that they be abolished.
- Justice Karnan is in Chennai, his advocate informs Supreme Court: A five-judge bench has agreed to consider the judge’s plea seeking relief in the contempt of court case.
- No permission to prosecute Adityanath for 2007 Gorakhpur riots, UP government tells HC: The chief secretary said that a forensic examination of the CD of the CM’s alleged hate speech was found to have been tampered with.
- There will be an earthquake if I expose Mayawati and BSP’s secrets, says expelled party leader: Naseemuddin Siddiqui said false allegations had been levelled against him and his son to remove them from the outfit.
- Social media ban in Kashmir affects citizens’ fundamental rights, says UN report: Two experts said the restrictions ‘have the character of collective punishment’ and ‘limit freedom of expression’.
- Three bookies arrested at Kanpur hotel where IPL teams, BCCI staff were staying: The police also seized Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, two laptops, four mobile phones, calculators and internet dongle from the possession of the accused.
- Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner over civilian’s death in cross-border firing: India has held that the firing was started by Pakistan and it left a woman in Nowshera dead.
- Don’t question expert panel report on Yamuna floodplains, green tribunal warns DDA: The DDA counsel had questioned the basis of the panel’s findings – that it would take over Rs 40 crore to undo the damage done by the Art of Living event.
- Income Tax Department launches online facility to link Aadhaar with PAN: The facility can be found on the homepage of the department’s e-filing website.
- AAP workers demonstrate outside against use of EVMs Election Commission headquarters: They asked the poll monitor to give them EVMs to show how to tamper it, to use VVPAT-equipped machines in future and tally the votes and slips.