Supreme Court won’t review polygamy, says it will only judge triple talaq’s Constitutional validity: The bench has begun to hear a batch of seven petitions that have challenged the Islamic practices and demanded that they be abolished. Justice Karnan is in Chennai, his advocate informs Supreme Court: A five-judge bench has agreed to consider the judge’s plea seeking relief in the contempt of court case. No permission to prosecute Adityanath for 2007 Gorakhpur riots, UP government tells HC: The chief secretary said that a forensic examination of the CD of the CM’s alleged hate speech was found to have been tampered with. There will be an earthquake if I expose Mayawati and BSP’s secrets, says expelled party leader: Naseemuddin Siddiqui said false allegations had been levelled against him and his son to remove them from the outfit. Social media ban in Kashmir affects citizens’ fundamental rights, says UN report: Two experts said the restrictions ‘have the character of collective punishment’ and ‘limit freedom of expression’. Three bookies arrested at Kanpur hotel where IPL teams, BCCI staff were staying: The police also seized Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, two laptops, four mobile phones, calculators and internet dongle from the possession of the accused. Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner over civilian’s death in cross-border firing: India has held that the firing was started by Pakistan and it left a woman in Nowshera dead. Don’t question expert panel report on Yamuna floodplains, green tribunal warns DDA: The DDA counsel had questioned the basis of the panel’s findings – that it would take over Rs 40 crore to undo the damage done by the Art of Living event. Income Tax Department launches online facility to link Aadhaar with PAN: The facility can be found on the homepage of the department’s e-filing website. AAP workers demonstrate outside against use of EVMs Election Commission headquarters: They asked the poll monitor to give them EVMs to show how to tamper it, to use VVPAT-equipped machines in future and tally the votes and slips.