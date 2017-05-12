A look at the headlines right now:

If triple talaq is held unconstitutional, how will Muslim men divorce, asks Supreme Court: The five-judge bench had also clarified that it will not review polygamy during the hearings. Election Commission to meet 55 parties today to allay concerns of EVM tampering: The poll panel will demonstrate the security features of the machines and make a decision on the proposed upcoming hackathon. Hizbul, LeT militants allegedly behind soldier Ummer Fayaz’s killing in Kashmir’s Shopian: The police suspect he was shot dead with a rifle snatched from officers earlier this month. No legal provision to stop Navjot Singh Sidhu from appearing on TV shows, says Punjab High Court: The bench warned the cricketer-turned-politician to behave in a manner befitting a public figure. Justice Karnan is in Chennai, his advocate informs Supreme Court: A five-judge bench has agreed to consider the judge’s plea seeking relief in the contempt of court case. Zakir Naik’s IRF threatened India’s security, says tribunal while upholding ban on his NGO: It said that there was ‘every reason to conclude that the IRF be declared as an unlawful association’. No permission to prosecute Yogi Adityanath for 2007 Gorakhpur riots, UP government tells HC: The chief secretary said that a forensic examination of the CD of the CM’s alleged hate speech was found to have been tampered with. Social media ban in Kashmir affects citizens’ fundamental rights, says UN report: Two experts said the restrictions ‘have the character of collective punishment’ and ‘limit freedom of expression’.

SBI ATM withdrawals are not going to be charged, clarifies bank: A circular issued earlier in the day had caused confusion among account holders. Three bookies arrested at Kanpur hotel where IPL teams, BCCI staff were staying: The police also seized Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, two laptops, four mobile phones, calculators and internet dongle from the possession of the accused.