The big news: SC questions how Muslim men will divorce without triple talaq, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC will hold an all-party meeting on the EVM controversy today, and officials said Ummer Fayaz was killed by LeT and Hizbul militants.
A look at the headlines right now:
- If triple talaq is held unconstitutional, how will Muslim men divorce, asks Supreme Court: The five-judge bench had also clarified that it will not review polygamy during the hearings.
- Election Commission to meet 55 parties today to allay concerns of EVM tampering: The poll panel will demonstrate the security features of the machines and make a decision on the proposed upcoming hackathon.
- Hizbul, LeT militants allegedly behind soldier Ummer Fayaz’s killing in Kashmir’s Shopian: The police suspect he was shot dead with a rifle snatched from officers earlier this month.
- No legal provision to stop Navjot Singh Sidhu from appearing on TV shows, says Punjab High Court: The bench warned the cricketer-turned-politician to behave in a manner befitting a public figure.
- Justice Karnan is in Chennai, his advocate informs Supreme Court: A five-judge bench has agreed to consider the judge’s plea seeking relief in the contempt of court case.
- Zakir Naik’s IRF threatened India’s security, says tribunal while upholding ban on his NGO: It said that there was ‘every reason to conclude that the IRF be declared as an unlawful association’.
- No permission to prosecute Yogi Adityanath for 2007 Gorakhpur riots, UP government tells HC: The chief secretary said that a forensic examination of the CD of the CM’s alleged hate speech was found to have been tampered with.
- Social media ban in Kashmir affects citizens’ fundamental rights, says UN report: Two experts said the restrictions ‘have the character of collective punishment’ and ‘limit freedom of expression’.
- SBI ATM withdrawals are not going to be charged, clarifies bank: A circular issued earlier in the day had caused confusion among account holders.
- Three bookies arrested at Kanpur hotel where IPL teams, BCCI staff were staying: The police also seized Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, two laptops, four mobile phones, calculators and internet dongle from the possession of the accused.