The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an interim order staying a Madras High Court directive from 2014, which had quashed an earlier ruling on allowing lower courts in Tamil Nadu to use both English and Tamil, The Hindu reported.

In 2014, a High Court bench had overturned a circular issued by the High Court in 1994 that permitted lower courts in the state to write their rulings in Tamil as well as in English, and not just in Tamil as required by an amendment passed in 1976 to the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act of 1956.

Lawyer V Vasanthakumar had filed a special leave petition against the quashing and argued the case in person before Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and justices DY Chandrachud and Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

The controversy over the use of both English and Tamil in subordinate court orders has spanned over four decades, since the amendment to the Act was passed in 1976. A section of lawyers has been campaigning against allowing the use of English, while another is trying to get it implemented.

Here’s how the dispute began: