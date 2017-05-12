The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a review petition filed by real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy, in which 59 people had lost their lives after a fire broke out during a show. The bench upheld a trial court’s order charging the duo – owners of the Uphaar cinema hall – with tampering of evidence in the case. It also said there was enough material before the trial court to justify the charges.

“The material gives rise to strong suspicion that the accused committed the offence for which charges were rightly framed,” a High Court bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul said, adding that the trial court will continue to frame charges against the Ansals.

On February 9, the Supreme Court had sentenced Gopal Ansal to jail for a year in connection with the blaze. He had been asked to surrender within four weeks. He had already spent four months in jail when the apex court issued its verdict.

However, the bench had spared 77-year-old Sushil Ansal because of his age. It had also upheld the fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on the duo and had said the money should be utilised to set up up a trauma centre.

Following this, Gopal Ansal had approached the apex court seeking modification of its order on the grounds of parity, saying he was 69 years old and would suffer irreparable damage to his health if sent to prison. The top court had denied the request, and Gopal Ansal surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities on March 20.

The incident took place on June 13, 1997, during the screening of Bollywood film Border. Besides killing 59 people, it had injured around 100 others. Most of the victims had died of suffocation, while several others had sustained injuries in the stampede that ensued. The cinema hall authorities had blocked the exit doors to add more seats, which had left people trapped inside after the fire broke out.