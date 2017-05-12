Mumbai’s Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project on Thursday got the final environmental approval from the Centre. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had submitted a revised proposal for the project to the environment ministry in November 2016. The road will be 29.20 km long and it will link Nariman Point in South Mumbai with Kandivli in the western suburb, reported Mint.

The road will be constructed in two phases – the first phase will link Nariman Point with Bandra, while in the second phase it will be extended to Kandivli. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be the implementing agency for the project. The government has yet to announce the deadline for the project.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to announce the development. “This coastal road will ease the congestion of western expressway and give a faster and smoother ride to Mumbaikars,” the CM said. He also took a dig at the former Congress-National Congress Party government in the state.

Good news!

Mumbai #CoastalRoad gets final environmental approval from the Central Govt.

Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji and @anilmdave ji ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 11, 2017

.@narendramodi @anilmdave The UPA Govt at Centre & Cong NCP Govt in State were just talking about it for 15years but in 2years we got all approvals to build the road! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 11, 2017

The Congress defended their tenure and said several projects were completed in the state when the party was in power, reported NDTV. “Development is a continuous process,” said party spokesperson Sachin Sawant. “There have been several projects completed in Congress-NCP regime but we never denigrated the Opposition. We would definitely congratulate the government after completing this project as we want development for people. But since last two years we are seeing only rhetoric and work is far from initiated.”