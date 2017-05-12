The Delhi High Court on Friday gave approval to the Income Tax Department to investigate Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in connection with the National Herald case. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe, ANI reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of conspiracy and cheating with the aim to acquire properties and assets owned by the National Herald newspaper. According to the BJP leader, the Gandhis provided an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited, publisher of three newspapers, including the National Herald, and transferred the debt to a company called Young India Limited for Rs 50 lakh. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the major shareholders in Young India.

The accused, including Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, have refuted the allegations.