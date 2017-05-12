A look at the headlines right now:

I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe.

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging mandatory Aadhaar for government schemes on May 17: The petitions oppose the Centre’s decision citing an earlier order that had made use of the unique identification number voluntary.

Narendra Modi announces direct Air India flight between Varanasi and Colombo: On a two-day trip to Sri Lanka, the prime minister said the countries will boost trade and investment ties. Can triple talaq be laid down in the Shariat if Muslim board has declared it sinful, asks SC: Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is an amicus curiae in the case, said the practice was a ‘non-issue’ and prevalent only in India.

Brazil declares end of national Zika emergency after sharp decrease in cases: Only 7,911 people were diagnosed with the fever between January and April this year, as opposed to 1,70,535 during the same period last year. Mumbai’s Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project gets final environmental clearance from Centre: The 29.20-km-long road will link Nariman Point in South Mumbai with Kandivli in the western suburb. HC upholds trial court order charging Ansals with tampering evidence in Uphaar cinema fire case: The bench held that there was enough material for the charges against the duo to stick. Karnataka’s Rs 200 price cap on movie tickets will not apply on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays: The High Court has passed an interim order on a plea filed by an association of multiplexes. GM mustard a step closer to being India’s first genetically modified food crop: A regulator under the Environment Ministry has recommended approving the indigenous product for commercial cultivation. India objects to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending event to mark ‘Khalsa Day’: The celebrations included floats bearing the image of Jarnail Singh Bhidranwale and others that India regards as Khalistani terrorists.