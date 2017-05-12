The big news: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to face I-T probe in National Herald case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court has agreed to an urgent hearing of pleas against Aadhaar, and Modi said a direct Varanasi-Colombo flight will be started.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe.
- Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging mandatory Aadhaar for government schemes on May 17: The petitions oppose the Centre’s decision citing an earlier order that had made use of the unique identification number voluntary.
- Narendra Modi announces direct Air India flight between Varanasi and Colombo: On a two-day trip to Sri Lanka, the prime minister said the countries will boost trade and investment ties.
- Can triple talaq be laid down in the Shariat if Muslim board has declared it sinful, asks SC: Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is an amicus curiae in the case, said the practice was a ‘non-issue’ and prevalent only in India.
- Brazil declares end of national Zika emergency after sharp decrease in cases: Only 7,911 people were diagnosed with the fever between January and April this year, as opposed to 1,70,535 during the same period last year.
- Mumbai’s Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project gets final environmental clearance from Centre: The 29.20-km-long road will link Nariman Point in South Mumbai with Kandivli in the western suburb.
- HC upholds trial court order charging Ansals with tampering evidence in Uphaar cinema fire case: The bench held that there was enough material for the charges against the duo to stick.
- Karnataka’s Rs 200 price cap on movie tickets will not apply on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays: The High Court has passed an interim order on a plea filed by an association of multiplexes.
- GM mustard a step closer to being India’s first genetically modified food crop: A regulator under the Environment Ministry has recommended approving the indigenous product for commercial cultivation.
- India objects to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending event to mark ‘Khalsa Day’: The celebrations included floats bearing the image of Jarnail Singh Bhidranwale and others that India regards as Khalistani terrorists.