An explosion took place near a post office in Rome, Italy, on Friday, reported Express. A United Nations building is in the area where the blast happened. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion. Local media reported that nobody has been injured in the incident.

A car was damaged in the explosion. Local media reported that a parcel bomb was placed between two vehicles in the parking lot for the post office employees. The area has been cordoned off, and police personnel and bomb squads have been deployed.

More details awaited.