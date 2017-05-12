Yes Bank had under-reported its non-performing assets at the end of March 2016, the Reserve Bank of India disclosed in its annual report on Friday. While the private bank had reported gross bad loans of Rs 748.98 crore, the RBI found out that the figure was actually around Rs 4,925 crore, reported Mint.

Yes Bank’s shares fell by almost 4% after the central bank made public its report for fiscal year 2017.

According to a new rule introduced by the RBI, banks will have to disclose the assessment of their bad loans by the RBI, if there is a difference of more than 15% in what they had reported. Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,330.1 crore for fiscal year 2017. The banks said the number “duly incorporates the current impact of divergences observed recently by RBI”.