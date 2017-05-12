Pakistan: At least 10 dead in blast in Balochistan
The target appeared to be the deputy chairman of the Senate, who was injured in the attack.
At least 10 people died in an explosion in southwestern Balochistan on Friday. The blast was near the town of Mastung, which is about 50km from the capital of the province, Quetta, Al Jazeera reported.
According to reports, the bomb appeared to target the deputy chairman of the Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was injured in the attack.
More details are awaited.