Niti Aayog has suggested ways to incentivise the use of electric vehicles and discourage petrol or diesel-dependent vehicles. In a report, prepared by the institution along with the Rocky Mountain Institute, Niti Aayog recommended that fuel-dependent vehicles be penalised as part of India’s transition towards mobility, energy and environment needs, Reuters reported.

In its “India leaps ahead: Transformative mobility solutions for all” report released on Friday, Niti Aayog claimed the country can conserve 64% of energy from the road sector and and 37% in carbon emissions. The Union government is considering steps like leasing electronic vehicles to transferring technology to firms for commercial production of lithium-ion batteries developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for use in automobiles, Mint reported.

The 134-page document provides a 15-year-plan that lists ways to execute the transition. The programme includes a move from private vehicle ownership to shared usage, Reuters reported.

The Economic Survey had reported that increasing oil rates is also a factor that is weighing down on India’s growth rate. India had paid Rs 4.16 trillion to buy 202.85 million tonnes of crude oil in 2015-16.