A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Infosys delays salary hikes amid speculation over layoffs: In a letter to the employees, Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said the compensation review was postponed to save costs and sure better raises. SBI ATM withdrawals are not going to be charged, clarifies bank: A circular issued earlier in the day had caused confusion among account holders. Solar power tariff drops to record low of Rs 2.44 per unit: Two days ago, the lowest bidder for the solar park in Rajasthan had quoted Rs 2.62 per unit. Niti Aayog suggests limiting registration of fuel-dependent vehicles, encouraging electric cars: It claimed the country can conserve 64% of energy from the road sector and 37% in carbon emissions by transitioning to electric transportation. Yes Bank reported Rs 748 crore in bad loans in March 2016 when it was actually Rs 4,925 crore: Its shares fell by almost 4% after the central bank made public its annual report for fiscal year 2017. GM mustard a step closer to being India’s first genetically modified food crop: A regulator under the Environment Ministry has recommended approving the indigenous product for commercial cultivation. Mumbai’s Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project gets final environmental clearance from Centre: The 29.20-km long road will link Nariman Point in South Mumbai with Kandivli in the western suburb.