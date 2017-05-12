The big news: VVPAT machines will be used in all future elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said triple talaq was not the ‘desirable way’ to end a marriage, and at least 25 people were killed in an explosion in Balochistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner.
- Triple talaq is the worst way to dissolve a marriage, says SC: The court made the observation after advocate Salman Khurshid, who is arguing as an amicus curiae in the case, said triple talaq was optional for women.
- At least 25 dead in blast in Balochistan: The target appeared to be the deputy chairman of the Senate, who was injured in the attack.
- I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe.
- Retail inflation drops to four-month low of 3.85% in April: A 13.64%-deflation in the prices of pulses also influenced the index.
- Sakshi Malik wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship: The wrestler looked a little out of touch as she went down to the Rio Games gold medallist in 63kg category Kawai 10-0 in just 2 minutes and 44 seconds.
- Allahabad HC asks UP government to start issuing fresh licences to meat sellers: The bench also asked Adityanath’s administration to file a reply by July 17 on what steps it has taken to implement this order.
- RSS worker hacked to death in Kannur: Choorakkad Biju was accused in the murder of CPM activist Dhanraj.
- Sand mining baron Sekhar Reddy gets conditional bail in money laundering case: He has been asked to report to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi every day at 10.30 am.
- Handwritten Harry Potter postcard prequel stolen in the UK: The untitled manuscript is set three years before the schoolboy wizard’s birth and revolves around an adventure his father and godfather had.