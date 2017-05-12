A look at the headlines right now:

All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner. Triple talaq is the worst way to dissolve a marriage, says SC: The court made the observation after advocate Salman Khurshid, who is arguing as an amicus curiae in the case, said triple talaq was optional for women. At least 25 dead in blast in Balochistan: The target appeared to be the deputy chairman of the Senate, who was injured in the attack. I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe. Retail inflation drops to four-month low of 3.85% in April: A 13.64%-deflation in the prices of pulses also influenced the index. Sakshi Malik wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship: The wrestler looked a little out of touch as she went down to the Rio Games gold medallist in 63kg category Kawai 10-0 in just 2 minutes and 44 seconds. Allahabad HC asks UP government to start issuing fresh licences to meat sellers: The bench also asked Adityanath’s administration to file a reply by July 17 on what steps it has taken to implement this order. RSS worker hacked to death in Kannur: Choorakkad Biju was accused in the murder of CPM activist Dhanraj. Sand mining baron Sekhar Reddy gets conditional bail in money laundering case: He has been asked to report to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi every day at 10.30 am. Handwritten Harry Potter postcard prequel stolen in the UK: The untitled manuscript is set three years before the schoolboy wizard’s birth and revolves around an adventure his father and godfather had.