A Haryana Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against self-styled godman and businessman “Baba” Ramdev for his remarks against people refusing to shout the “Bharat mata ki jai” slogan. Ramdev had been summoned by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, IANS reported.

The court had summoned Ramdev after Congress leader and former state minister Subhash Batra filed a complaint and demanded and FIR against him.

Ramdev had said that if it was not for the law, he would have “beheaded” lakhs of people for refusing to chant “Bharat mata ki jai”. Batra said he had moved the court because the police had refused to accept his complaint alleging criminal intimidation. “As the police did not register an FIR, I approached the court,” Batra said.

The Patanjali promoter is also Haryana’s brand ambassador for yoga and ayurveda. He had made the controversial statement during a peace rally organised after the Jat agitation.