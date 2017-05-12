A massive cyber-attack hit National Health Services in the United Kingdom on Friday. The cyber-attacks could have affected several organisations worldwide, though it is unclear whether all the software crashes have been caused by the same hackers.

At least 25 NHS organisations and many private clinics have been affected, the BBC reported.

The cyber-attack led to chaos in some places, with appointments being cancelled, patients being turned away and phone lines being disrupted. NHS Digital said the hackers used a malware called the Wanna Decryptor, AP reported. However, NHS Digital, which runs the services’ cyber security, said they were not specifically the target of the attack.

The IT systems of these hospitals went down simultaneously. Pop-up messages saying, “Ooops, your files have been encrypted,” followed, with demands for money from the organisations, The Guardian reported. It added that the hackers were asking for $300 in bitcoin.

Besides the NHS, some Spanish companies have also been affected by the hacks. Telecom company Telefonica was one such firm.