The big news: Global cyber attacks affect UK hospitals, several countries, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in London has been deferred to June 13, and the EC said VVPAT machines will be used in future elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Several UK hospitals hit by massive cyber attack, Theresa May says they are worldwide hacks: At least 25 National Health Service organisations and some private clinics have been affected.
- Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default.
- All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner.
- Donald Trump did not threaten ousted FBI director with secret tapes, says White House: However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodged questions whether the conversation between Trump and Comey on January 27 was recorded.
- During Modi visit, Sri Lanka does not allow Chinese submarine to dock in Colombo: China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing’s relationship with Colombo was good for peace and stability.
- Aadhaar is not mandatory for PAN, I-T returns in Assam, Kashmir and Meghalaya: Those over the age of 80, non-residents and non-citizens have also been exempted.
- Triple talaq is the worst way to dissolve a marriage, says SC: The court made the observation after advocate Salman Khurshid, who is arguing as an amicus curiae in the case, said triple talaq was optional for women.
- Retail inflation drops to four-month low of 3.85% in April: A 13.64%-deflation in the prices of pulses also influenced the index.
- Allahabad HC asks UP government to start issuing fresh licences to meat sellers: The bench also asked Adityanath’s administration to file a reply by July 17 on what steps it has taken to implement this order.
- I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe.