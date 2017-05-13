A look at the headlines right now:

Several UK hospitals hit by massive cyber attack, Theresa May says they are worldwide hacks: At least 25 National Health Service organisations and some private clinics have been affected. Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default. All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner. Donald Trump did not threaten ousted FBI director with secret tapes, says White House: However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodged questions whether the conversation between Trump and Comey on January 27 was recorded. During Modi visit, Sri Lanka does not allow Chinese submarine to dock in Colombo: China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing’s relationship with Colombo was good for peace and stability. Aadhaar is not mandatory for PAN, I-T returns in Assam, Kashmir and Meghalaya: Those over the age of 80, non-residents and non-citizens have also been exempted. Triple talaq is the worst way to dissolve a marriage, says SC: The court made the observation after advocate Salman Khurshid, who is arguing as an amicus curiae in the case, said triple talaq was optional for women. Retail inflation drops to four-month low of 3.85% in April: A 13.64%-deflation in the prices of pulses also influenced the index. Allahabad HC asks UP government to start issuing fresh licences to meat sellers: The bench also asked Adityanath’s administration to file a reply by July 17 on what steps it has taken to implement this order. I-T Department will investigate Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul in National Herald case, rules HC: The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Gandhis against a Patiala House Court ruling that had earlier allowed the probe.