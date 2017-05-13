Mumbai on Friday evening received pre-monsoon showers bringing some much-needed relief from the heat. Spells of rain were reported from parts of the city on Saturday morning as well.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted that parts of Maharashtra would receive rain and thundershowers on Saturday. Light rain and drizzles were also reported in some districts including Sangli, Osmanabad and Kolhapur.

“In the month of May, such pre-monsoon thunder showers are quite usual,” an unidentified IMD official told PTI. The rain affected the Mumbai suburban train services causing delays beacuse of techncal snags, however they were fixed promptly.

“Due to heavy winds, thunder and lightning, the overhead wire was not holding power on th eSanpada-Mankhurd [UP/DN] Harbour Line​ , Matunga-Kurla DN slow line, Vidyavihar-Kanjurmarg DN fast line from 1940 hrs [7.40pm],” the Central Railway said in a statement. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, whose identity was not disclosed in the agency report, said suburban Chembur witnessed mild rainfall, though it did not hit the road traffic.

In 2016, the city recorded its first pre-monsoon showers on May 25.

First lightning of the season...Mumbai, let it rain! pic.twitter.com/vyewNWsHk9 — Chitra Chaudhuri (@ChitraChaudhuri) May 12, 2017