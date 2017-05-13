A look at the headlines right now:

Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, say reports: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being. Two civilians killed in cross-border firing along LoC in Nowshera sector: All schools in the area have been asked to remain closed till further notice. Pakistan will give robust reply in forceful manner at ICJ hearing of Jadhav’s case, says AG: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is likely to represent the country, though they might get someone from abroad for the hearing on Monday. Kochi Metro hires 23 transgender persons: The agency is the first government-owned company in India to formally appoint them, said Kerala Metro Rail Limited managing director Elias George. Mumbai receives pre-monsoon showers, first rain of the season: Rainfall was reported in parts of the city and a few districts on Friday evening and Saturday morning. No objection to dropping case against Sadhvi Pragya in connection with 2008 Malegaon blasts, NIA tells court: The agency told a special court that there was inadequate evidence to prosecute her. Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default. Donald Trump did not threaten ousted FBI director with secret tapes, says White House: However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodged questions whether the conversation between Trump and Comey on January 27 was recorded. All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner. Sri Lanka rejected China’s request to dock submarine in Colombo during Modi’s visit, say reports: Beijing said that it shared a ‘traditional friendship’ with Colombo, which they held was good for peace and stability in the region.