The big news: At least 99 countries affected by global cyber attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 2 civilians were killed in cross-border firing along LoC, and Pakistan said they would give a robust reply at the ICJ hearing of Jadhav’s case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, say reports: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being.
- Two civilians killed in cross-border firing along LoC in Nowshera sector: All schools in the area have been asked to remain closed till further notice.
- Pakistan will give robust reply in forceful manner at ICJ hearing of Jadhav’s case, says AG: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is likely to represent the country, though they might get someone from abroad for the hearing on Monday.
- Kochi Metro hires 23 transgender persons: The agency is the first government-owned company in India to formally appoint them, said Kerala Metro Rail Limited managing director Elias George.
- Mumbai receives pre-monsoon showers, first rain of the season: Rainfall was reported in parts of the city and a few districts on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
- No objection to dropping case against Sadhvi Pragya in connection with 2008 Malegaon blasts, NIA tells court: The agency told a special court that there was inadequate evidence to prosecute her.
- Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default.
- Donald Trump did not threaten ousted FBI director with secret tapes, says White House: However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodged questions whether the conversation between Trump and Comey on January 27 was recorded.
- All future elections will be held with new VVPAT machines, says Election Commission: A fixed percentage of all slips from random booths will be counted, said the chief election commissioner.
- Sri Lanka rejected China’s request to dock submarine in Colombo during Modi’s visit, say reports: Beijing said that it shared a ‘traditional friendship’ with Colombo, which they held was good for peace and stability in the region.