Suspected militants attacked an Army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral region on Saturday morning, ANI reported. The attackers opened fire on the patrol party in Pulwama district. There have been no reports of casualties so far. A search operation is under way to find the attackers, an unidentified police officer told IANS.

On Tuesday, an Army officer was abducted and killed by suspected militants in Shopian. Lt Umer Fayaz’s body was found with bullet wounds in Shopian’s Hermain area. He is believed to have gone to attend a cousin’s wedding in Shopian when he was abducted by five or six militants who later shot him.