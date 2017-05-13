The Haryana Police have arrested two men for raping and murdering a woman in Rohtak, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday. The men have admitted the crimes, police said. Her body was found on Thursday by a man who spotted dogs feeding on it.

One of the men, Sumit Kumar, was known to the woman and said he had once been in a relationship with her. However, the woman’s parents said that Kumar had been forcing their daughter to marry him and he had assaulted her in the past as well.

“He said they were close once, but not together anymore,” said Sonepat city SHO Ajay Kumar. “He said an argument broke out between them and he committed the crime in anger.” The other accused was identified as Sumit Kumar’s friend Vikas.