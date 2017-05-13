Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan on Saturday said he had received a death threat from a fringe Hindu group blaming him for “sins against Hindu saints” such as 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya. Khetan asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take action, and party chief Arvind Kejriwal immediately seconded this demand on Twitter.

Dear @rajnathsingh ji, in hope tht this govt wl carry out its duty of preserving liberty & democratic values, I'm sending you this complaint pic.twitter.com/z9tvXUTpQZ — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) May 13, 2017

The letter, which Khetan said he had received on May 9, said “people like” Khetan “deserve only death punishment in a Hindu Rashtra,” adding, “It is because of you that Sadhvi Pragya Singh and Virendra Singh Tawde [accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder] are in jail.”

Khetan is a former journalist and the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue Commission. He contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, but lost. He claims he has received letters like this in the past as well.