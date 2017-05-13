The big news: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa quits outfit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians were killed in firing from across the LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, and Egyptian archaeologists unearthed 17 mummies.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hizbul commander Zakir Musa quits after group members criticise his threat to Hurriyat leaders: Burhan Wani’s successor had said he would behead the separatist group’s members if they called their struggle for freedom a political and not an Islamic one.
- Minor girl, her uncle killed in shelling by Pakistan along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, says Indian Army: At least 35 villages are in the line of fire, officials said.
- Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in the country’s Minya province: The country’s antiquities ministry believes this will be a boost for its struggling tourism sector.
- AAP leader Ashish Khetan says he received a death threat from a radical Hindu group: The former journalist has asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take action.
- Activist Binalakshmi Nepram says armed police entered her house and threatened her: There is speculation that she was targeted because she had helped the family of a man shot dead by the chief minister’s son, though the police denied this.
- Monsoon will hit south Andaman sea as early Sunday, predicts Met department: The wind flow is strong over the area, which might bring forward the rains.
- Two arrested for raping, killing woman in Rohtak after she refused to marry one of them: The accused confessed to the crime, police said.
- Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, including India: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being.
- Pakistan says it will reply forcefully in the ICJ during Kulbhushan Jadhav’s hearing: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is likely to represent the country, though they might get someone from abroad for the hearing on Monday.
- Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default.