A look at the headlines right now:

Hizbul commander Zakir Musa quits after group members criticise his threat to Hurriyat leaders: Burhan Wani’s successor had said he would behead the separatist group’s members if they called their struggle for freedom a political and not an Islamic one. Minor girl, her uncle killed in shelling by Pakistan along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, says Indian Army: At least 35 villages are in the line of fire, officials said. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in the country’s Minya province: The country’s antiquities ministry believes this will be a boost for its struggling tourism sector. AAP leader Ashish Khetan says he received a death threat from a radical Hindu group: The former journalist has asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take action. Activist Binalakshmi Nepram says armed police entered her house and threatened her: There is speculation that she was targeted because she had helped the family of a man shot dead by the chief minister’s son, though the police denied this. Monsoon will hit south Andaman sea as early Sunday, predicts Met department: The wind flow is strong over the area, which might bring forward the rains. Two arrested for raping, killing woman in Rohtak after she refused to marry one of them: The accused confessed to the crime, police said. Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, including India: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being. Pakistan says it will reply forcefully in the ICJ during Kulbhushan Jadhav’s hearing: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is likely to represent the country, though they might get someone from abroad for the hearing on Monday. Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in UK court postponed to June 13: British prosecutors have reportedly asked Indian officials for material evidence to explain the ‘circumstances’ that lead to the loan default.