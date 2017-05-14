A look at the headlines right now:

China’s One Belt, One Road initiative ignores India’s territorial sovereignty, says Centre: New Delhi said it had not sent a representative to the three-day forum in Beijing, which will have 29 heads of states and other representatives in attendance. Even today, Indira Gandhi is a democratic country’s most acceptable prime minister, says president: Pranab Mukherjee praised her decisiveness, hinting that the Congress would benefit from improving its working style. Hizbul commander Zakir Musa quits after group members criticise his threat to Hurriyat leaders: Burhan Wani’s successor had said he would behead the separatist group’s members if they called their struggle for freedom a political and not an Islamic one. Global cyber attack affected over 100 systems of Andhra Pradesh Police and several Indian firms: Operations of two manufacturing firms in Delhi, two South India bank branches, an MNC’s manufacturing unit and a Mumbai-based FMCG company were also hit. Minor girl, her uncle killed in shelling by Pakistan along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, says Indian Army: At least 35 villages are in the line of fire, officials said. Two arrested for raping, killing woman in Haryana’s Rohtak after she refused to marry one of them: The accused confessed to the crime, police said. Activist Binalakshmi Nepram says armed police entered her house in Manipur and threatened her: There is speculation that she was targeted because she had helped the family of a man shot dead by the chief minister’s son, though the police denied this. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in the country’s Minya province: The country’s antiquities ministry believes this will be a boost for its struggling tourism sector. Monsoon will hit south Andaman sea as early as tomorrow, predicts Met department: The wind flow is strong over the area, which might bring forward the rains. Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, say reports: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being.