  1. China’s One Belt, One Road initiative ignores India’s territorial sovereignty, says Centre: New Delhi said it had not sent a representative to the three-day forum in Beijing, which will have 29 heads of states and other representatives in attendance.
  2. Even today, Indira Gandhi is a democratic country’s most acceptable prime minister, says president: Pranab Mukherjee praised her decisiveness, hinting that the Congress would benefit from improving its working style.
  3. Hizbul commander Zakir Musa quits after group members criticise his threat to Hurriyat leaders: Burhan Wani’s successor had said he would behead the separatist group’s members if they called their struggle for freedom a political and not an Islamic one.
  4. Global cyber attack affected over 100 systems of Andhra Pradesh Police and several Indian firms: Operations of two manufacturing firms in Delhi, two South India bank branches, an MNC’s manufacturing unit and a Mumbai-based FMCG company were also hit.
  5. Minor girl, her uncle killed in shelling by Pakistan along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, says Indian Army: At least 35 villages are in the line of fire, officials said.
  6. Two arrested for raping, killing woman in Haryana’s Rohtak after she refused to marry one of them: The accused confessed to the crime, police said.
  7. Activist Binalakshmi Nepram says armed police entered her house in Manipur and threatened her: There is speculation that she was targeted because she had helped the family of a man shot dead by the chief minister’s son, though the police denied this.
  8. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in the country’s Minya province: The country’s antiquities ministry believes this will be a boost for its struggling tourism sector.
  9. Monsoon will hit south Andaman sea as early as tomorrow, predicts Met department: The wind flow is strong over the area, which might bring forward the rains.
  10. Global cyber attack hits at least 99 countries, say reports: Meanwhile, a researcher is believed to have found a ‘kill switch’ to stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware for the time being.