Voting in the civic elections in seven municipalities, including Darjeeling Hills, in West Bengal began on Sunday, ANI reported. Opposition parties have alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was using “strong arm tactics” to manipulate the polls and demanded free and fair elections.

The seven municipalities of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and the Mirik Notified Area Authority in the Hills, besides Domkal in Murshidabad, Pujali in South 24 Parganas and Raiganj in North Dinajpur, will vote to select their representatives. In Darjeeling, voters will choose between the TMC and Gorkha National Liberation Front alliance and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

Voting in Pujali was disrupted after bombs were hurled at a polling booth. An Electronic Voting Machine was broken in the incident. Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at the spot.

Darjeeling Hills has been the bastion of the GJM for the past 10 years. “TMC is trying to undermine the cause of Gorkhaland that we have been fighting for,” GJM chief Bimal Gurung had said during the election, according to NDTV. “TMC has been spreading lies and canards about GJM that we have done nothing for the development of the hills. The divisive politics of TMC will not work in the Hills.”

Trinamool, however, has denied the claims. “The allegations are completely baseless. The fact is GJM has been running a dictatorship in the Hills, and the people have started revolting against it,” TMC Minister Aroop Biswas said. “The people in the Hills have accepted Mamata Banerjee as their undisputed leader, and that is why, GJM is levelling those wild allegations,” PTI reported.