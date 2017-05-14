Nearly 1,000 residents of border areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector were evacuated after shelling from the Pakistan side early on Sunday. According to Indian Army troops, this was the second ceasefire violation in two days by the Pakistani Army, PTI reported.

“The Pakistani Army has resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms and 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0645 hours along the Line of Control in Rajouri sector,” Defence Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said. “The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is still on.”

Image credit: PTI

According to Rajouri’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, seven villages were affected by the violence. Some 4,600 students have been affected by the cross-border firing as more than 50 schools in Nowshera have been shut down indefinitely, while 36 others have been closed for three days in Doongi and Manjakote, he added.

This is the fourth ceasefire violation along the LoC in as many days and the second in two days in Rajouri. Two civilians were killed and nine others, including four soldiers, were injured in Saturday’s firing. Houses, buildings and the Indian Army’s forward posts were damaged significantly, and the 978 residents of border villages moved to relief camps overnight.

“Six ambulances have been pressed into action for shifting of injured and treatment,” Choudhary said. “One mobile medical unit was stationed at Nowshera and another deputed to forward areas.”

Many families were evacuated from border villages in Nowshera on Friday. The intermittent shelling has affected 27 families and killed 40 farm animals in at least five hamlets along the border.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh are expected to visit Rajouri later on Sunday to review the situation.