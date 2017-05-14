Indian para-athletes won two medals at the 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in China. Ramudri Someshwara Rao bagged the gold in the 200 m T44 event, while Sep Hokato Sema won bronze in shot put.

India is currently fourth in the tournament’s overall rating, with one gold, four silver and two bronze medals, ANI reported.

Rao completed the run in 25.29 seconds, followed by Lal Vinay Kumar who clocked 26.15 seconds. He was declared the fastest Indian blade runner at the 17th National Para Athletics Championship, which ended in Jaipur recently. Sema had bagged a gold in his event.

Both the para athletes have qualified for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London this July.