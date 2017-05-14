Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron took office as France’s president on Sunday. At 39, he is the country’s youngest ever president.

On May 8, he had won a landslide victory in France’s presidential election, soon after his campaign had faced a “massive and coordinated hacking attack”. He won 66.06% of the votes, while his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, got 33.94%.

This is significant, as Macron has never held elected office and was largely unknown until about a year ago. Had Le Pen won, she would have been France’s first woman president. This was also the first time the country’s Socialist and Republican parties did not have contenders for the post.

Macron faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country. France is also grappling with very high rates of unemployment. He is expected to announce his prime minister on Monday, May 15. Macron will also face a fresh vote next month, when France will vote for a new Parliament. His En Marche party announced they would field candidates in almost every constituency in the country. He needs a majority in the Parliamentary to push forward his reforms.