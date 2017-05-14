A look at the headlines right now:

Ousted Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra makes fresh corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: The former minister claimed party accounts revealed that crores of rupees had been swindled. Nearly 1,000 residents of Kashmir’s Rajouri evacuated after cross-border firing: Some 4,600 students have been affected by the alleged ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army. Emmanuel Macron sworn in as youngest French president: The 39-year-old faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country.

Idea Cellular reports Rs 327.70 crore loss in March quarter: Analysts said freebies by Reliance Jio had prevented India’s third-largest telecom operator from raking in the profits. Botswana to host EVM hackathon using India-made machines amid claims that they can be rigged: The African nation has decided to use the devices manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd in its 2019 election. Pope Francis declares two Portuguese shepherd children saints in Fatima: The Roman Catholic church believes that the Virgin Mary disclosed three messages known to the children. Indian blade runner Ramudri Someshwara Rao bags gold at 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Sep Hokato Sema won bronze in the shot put event. Kolkata imam dismissed from post over ‘anti-national’ remarks triggered by red beacon dispute: Moulana Syed Barkati was reported to have refused to remove the ‘lal batti’ from his vehicle as ‘the British government had permitted’ its use. China’s One Belt, One Road initiative ignores India’s territorial sovereignty, says Centre: New Delhi said it had not sent a representative to the three-day forum in Beijing, which will have 29 heads of states and other representatives in attendance. Global cyber attack affected over 100 systems of Andhra Pradesh Police and several Indian firms: Operations of two manufacturing firms in Delhi, two South India bank branches, an MNC’s manufacturing unit and a Mumbai-based FMCG company were also hit.