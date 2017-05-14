The big news: Ex-minister Kapil Mishra makes new charges against Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmir’s Rajouri emptied out after cross-border firing, and France’s youngest president was sworn in today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ousted Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra makes fresh corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: The former minister claimed party accounts revealed that crores of rupees had been swindled.
- Nearly 1,000 residents of Kashmir’s Rajouri evacuated after cross-border firing: Some 4,600 students have been affected by the alleged ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army.
- Emmanuel Macron sworn in as youngest French president: The 39-year-old faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country.
- Idea Cellular reports Rs 327.70 crore loss in March quarter: Analysts said freebies by Reliance Jio had prevented India’s third-largest telecom operator from raking in the profits.
- Botswana to host EVM hackathon using India-made machines amid claims that they can be rigged: The African nation has decided to use the devices manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd in its 2019 election.
- Pope Francis declares two Portuguese shepherd children saints in Fatima: The Roman Catholic church believes that the Virgin Mary disclosed three messages known to the children.
- Indian blade runner Ramudri Someshwara Rao bags gold at 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Sep Hokato Sema won bronze in the shot put event.
- Kolkata imam dismissed from post over ‘anti-national’ remarks triggered by red beacon dispute: Moulana Syed Barkati was reported to have refused to remove the ‘lal batti’ from his vehicle as ‘the British government had permitted’ its use.
- China’s One Belt, One Road initiative ignores India’s territorial sovereignty, says Centre: New Delhi said it had not sent a representative to the three-day forum in Beijing, which will have 29 heads of states and other representatives in attendance.
- Global cyber attack affected over 100 systems of Andhra Pradesh Police and several Indian firms: Operations of two manufacturing firms in Delhi, two South India bank branches, an MNC’s manufacturing unit and a Mumbai-based FMCG company were also hit.