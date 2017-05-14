Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Waripora in North Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. A search operation is being conducted, ANI reported.

Having received intelligence about the presence of militants in Waripora in Kupwara district, a joint team of police and the 21 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off the area, according to a report. A gunbattle broke out between the militants and security personnel.

The identity of the two dead militants has not yet been established. No security official was injured, The Times of India reported.

More details are awaited.