Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s longest river bridge in Assam, near the India-China border, on May 26. The opening of the 9.15-km-long Dhola Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra will also mark the beginning of the three-year anniversary celebrations of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government, PTI reported on Sunday.

The Dhola Sadiya bridge will improve connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The structure, which is 3.35 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, is also expected to boost defence in the sensitive North East, especially considering the country’s long dispute over Arunachal with China.

“The prime minister will dedicate the strategically important bridge to the nation on May 26. It will bolster road connectivity in the North East as the bridge will be used by people of Assam and Arunachal, besides defence forces, extensively,” Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told PTI.

Construction on the bridge began in 2011 and was completed at a cost of approximately Rs 950 crore. It is expected to especially help the people of Arunachal access the railhead at Tinsukia and the airport at Dibrugarh. Arunachal does not have a civilian airport of its own.

The bridge, which can bear the weight of military trucks and equipment, is located around 100 km aerial distance away from the India-China border. “Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have huge strategic value to the country. Since the bridge is located close to our border with China, it will help quick movement of military troops and artillery in times of conflict,” Sonowal said.