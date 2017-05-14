A look at the headlines right now:

BJP and Congress train guns on Arvind Kejriwal after ex-minister Kapil Mishra alleges he was corrupt: The former AAP leader claimed party accounts revealed that crores of rupees had been swindled. Security experts say another ransomware attack is ‘imminent’ and could happen on Monday: The cyber-attack on Friday affected more than 150 countries. National Commission for Women sends two-member team to Haryana gangrape victim’s house: I want death punishment for the accused, her mother said. Monsoon reaches Andaman and Nicobar Islands early: Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea because the rains might be intense over the next 24 hours. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Handwara: No security official has been injured, a report said. Haryana man arrested for repeatedly raping 10 year old stepdaughter who is now pregnant: The girl is reported to be in critical condition. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed spreading terror in the name of Islam, says Pakistan: The country’s interior ministry was defending its decision to place the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder under house arrest. Emmanuel Macron sworn in as youngest French president at 39: He faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country. Men beat up youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for allegedly cutting a cow’s tail: The attack was captured on video and showed the men mercilessly kicking, thrashing the victim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s longest bridge in Assam on May 26: The 9.15-km Dhola Sadiya bridge, located close to the India-China border, can withstand the weight of heavy military vehicles.