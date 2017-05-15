Three men allegedly kidnapped and gangraped a 22-year-old woman from the North East in a moving car in Gurugram and then threw her out on a road in Delhi on Sunday night. The incident took place around 2 am when the woman, who is from Sikkim, was returning to her house in Gurugram’s Sector 17 from Delhi’s Connaught Place, according to NDTV.

This comes days after the ghastly gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Haryana’s Rohtak district, wherein the victim’s body was found in a decomposed and mutilated state

The police said the three men had forced her into a Maruti Swift near her house and then took turns to rape her while driving to Delhi’s Najafgarh locality 20 km away from where they had kidnapped her, PTI reported.

They drove away after throwing her out of the vechile in the Southwest Delhi neighbourhood, where she approached a few bystanders for help. She then informed the Delhi Police, which then passed the case on to the Gurugram Police.

According to her statement to the officers, one of rapists was addressed as Deepak by the other two. The police have registered a case against the trio. “We have identified a few vehicles on the basis of her statement and CCTV footage, and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.