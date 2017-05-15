The big news: Chinese media says India cannot stop others from backing OBOR, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three men kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old woman in Gurugram, and the BJP and Congress have sought Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s stand on China’s One Belt, One Road project won’t stop cooperation with others, says Global Times: New Delhi ‘should just be a good member of the audience’ if it does not wish to participate in the initiative, a report in the Chinese state-run media said.
- Three men kidnap and gangrape a 22-year-old Northeast woman in a moving car in Gurugram: The trio took turns to rape her after forcing her into their vehicle and then threw her out on a road in Delhi, the police said.
- BJP and Congress train guns on Arvind Kejriwal after ex-minister Kapil Mishra alleges he was corrupt: The former AAP leader claimed party accounts revealed that crores of rupees had been swindled.
- Sofa, AC installed for Adityanath at deceased BSF officer’s house taken away after his visit: Additional District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Dohrey said the arrangements were part of the VIP’s visit.
- Emmanuel Macron sworn in as youngest French president at 39: He faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country.
- Monsoon reaches Andaman and Nicobar Islands early: Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea because the rains might be intense over the next 24 hours.
- Security experts say another ransomware attack is ‘imminent’ and could happen on Monday: The cyber-attack on Friday affected more than 150 countries.
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed spreading terror in the name of Islam, says Pakistan: The country’s interior ministry was defending its decision to place the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder under house arrest.
- Men beat up youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for allegedly cutting a cow’s tail: The attack was captured on video and showed the men mercilessly kicking, thrashing the victim.
- Haryana man arrested for repeatedly raping 10-year-old stepdaughter who is now pregnant: The girl is reported to be in critical condition.