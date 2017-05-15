A look at the headlines right now:

India’s stand on China’s One Belt, One Road project won’t stop cooperation with others, says Global Times: New Delhi ‘should just be a good member of the audience’ if it does not wish to participate in the initiative, a report in the Chinese state-run media said. Three men kidnap and gangrape a 22-year-old Northeast woman in a moving car in Gurugram: The trio took turns to rape her after forcing her into their vehicle and then threw her out on a road in Delhi, the police said. BJP and Congress train guns on Arvind Kejriwal after ex-minister Kapil Mishra alleges he was corrupt: The former AAP leader claimed party accounts revealed that crores of rupees had been swindled. Sofa, AC installed for Adityanath at deceased BSF officer’s house taken away after his visit: Additional District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Dohrey said the arrangements were part of the VIP’s visit. Emmanuel Macron sworn in as youngest French president at 39: He faces several challenges including tackling religious violence and uniting a very divided country. Monsoon reaches Andaman and Nicobar Islands early: Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea because the rains might be intense over the next 24 hours. Security experts say another ransomware attack is ‘imminent’ and could happen on Monday: The cyber-attack on Friday affected more than 150 countries. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed spreading terror in the name of Islam, says Pakistan: The country’s interior ministry was defending its decision to place the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder under house arrest. Men beat up youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for allegedly cutting a cow’s tail: The attack was captured on video and showed the men mercilessly kicking, thrashing the victim. Haryana man arrested for repeatedly raping 10-year-old stepdaughter who is now pregnant: The girl is reported to be in critical condition.