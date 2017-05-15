Border Security Force personnel shot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Monday morning, ANI reported. The paramilitary force identified the intruder as a 60-year-old woman, according to India Today. The incident took place amid reported ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control.

Officials said this is the second time that the BSF shot down an intruder along the international border in Gurdaspur since March, The Times of India reported. There have been at least 50 infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side this year, with 15 of them being successful.