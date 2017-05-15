Indian stock markets on Monday surged with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex trading 132 points higher at 30,319 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty rising 42 points to 9,442 (at 11.43 am). The spurt was triggered by a 1.5% rise in oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that the cut in crude oil production will be extended till March 2018.

Positive cues following a drop in retail inflation also led to the spike in the bourses – inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index slipped to a four-month low of 3.85% in April.

However, Asian markets were a bit jittery after the ransomware cyber attack kept more than two lakh computers in over 150 countries in lock mode.

Among the major gainers during the day’s trade were ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra, while Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Wipro trailed.

The rupee was trading at 64.12 as compared to Friday’s close of 64.31 against the US dollar.