The Haryana government has rubbished media reports about the state’s gild child statistics being inflated. According to a report in The Times of India from May 13, an audit of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” programme in Haryana revealed that the recent improvement in sex ratio was a result of dubious numbers.

In some districts, statistics of the number of girls born had been inflated, and district-level staff were told to register births of girl children immediately while registration of boys was delayed, the report said. The Haryana government has called the article baseless and incorrect.

Rakesh Gupta, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the media report had confused the sex ratio at birth for the first quarter of 2017 with the figures for the years 2015 or 2016.

In April 2017, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the sex ratio in the state had touched 950 girls for every 1,000 boys for the first time. Haryana’s sex ratio, according to the 2011 census, was 834. The state government had attributed the improvement to the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative launched in 2015 across India by the Narendra Modi government.

